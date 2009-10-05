David Letterman's extortion scandal: Will it affect his ratings?

An interesting debate has emerged from the David Letterman extortion scandal and his admission that’s he’s slept with more than one of his female staff members through the years: Will it have any effect on his ratings? Opinions about the story itself range from “Ewww, I’m completely grossed out” to “Nah, this doesn’t bother me at all.” One thing no one seems certain of, though, is how the whole situation will play out in terms of the highly competitive late-night ratings war. Will Letterman take a hit when it comes to his audience numbers? Will there be any difference in reaction based on gender? Take our poll below and let us know what you think!