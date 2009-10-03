'Réalité': Dishing 'DWTS,' 'Top Model,' 'Runway,' and 'SYTYCD' (with Kris Allen, the Muppets, and a Kardashian)

Michael Slezak
October 03, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT

Holy Tivo, reality TV junkies! It was quite a week for staying glued to the couch, clutching the remote control, and trying to contain one’s jaw from dropping like Beyoncé in her “Single Ladies” video! To that end, let’s see if you can pair the following reality shows with their corresponding keywords.

A. Dancing With the Stars

B. So You Think You Can Dance

C. Project Runway

D. American Idol

E. America’s Next Top Model

F. Keeping Up With the Kardashians

1. The New Orleans Bounce

2. Shower loofahs

3. Busted weaves

4. An unspeakable new fragrance

5. Walmart

6. A snippet of The Rocker‘s new single, “Friday I’ll Be Over U” can be heard by dialing 323.982.8897

I’ll publish the answer key after the jump, but in the meantime, press play below to check out Missy Schwartz and me discussing all most of the above on the latest installment of Réalité, with bonus Kris Allen interview, bonus music from Jody Watley (who happens to be my all-time favorite singer), and bonus doll-on-doll action. And if you’d like to suggest additional reality shows Réalité should cover, be sure to share in the comments below, or Tweet us into submission. You can follow me @EWMichaelSlezak.

Answer key: A-3; B-1; C-2; D-6; E-5; F-4

Comments

