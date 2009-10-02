Fox launches 'Dollhouse' desktop app

Dollhouse type TV Show network Fox

Want to see Eliza Dushku virtually shoot you through your computer screen? If the answer is “yes,” then you might be a hardcore enough Dollhouse fan to download the new desktop app Fox released last night. Called “Virtual Echo”, the app activates nine different Echo personae—like “assassin” or “dream date”—that traipse across your desktop. (Presumably the “assassin” is the one that pulls the gun, but who’s to say?) Also included is the Augmented Reality Echo—a card icon you print out and hold in front of your webcam for hours of hologramy fun.

Who out there has downloaded the app already? What did you think? And on a related matter—what’s up with Dollhouse‘s faltering ratings?