'The Vampire Diaries' This or That: Is the leading vamp Stefan or Damon?

The Vampire Diaries type TV Show network The CW

Like millions of others out there, EW’s resident vampire-obsessor Mandi Bierly and I have been swooning over The CW’s The Vampire Diaries since it launched just a few weeks back. Love the dark moody nature, the little details, like the fact that the town is called Mystic Falls (spooky!), and just the general creepiness of it all!

But folks, my heart is struggling with this quandary: Stefan or Damon? Yes, I’m asking you to weigh in on yet another very frivolous question in EW’s fledgling ‘This or That’ series.

I love both Stefan (Paul Wesley, left) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder, right), but for different reasons. Stefan, of course, because he’s that good-guy vampire (a Bill type from True Blood, if you will) who wants to have a normal life and find love. He’s earnest and sweet. And that face, those eyes! He’s too damn cute.

And then there’s Damon, the bad-guy vampire (an Eric type from True Blood, if you will) who steams up the screen when he’s there — not just because he’s hot, but because he’s kinda nasty and mean, too.

Cute vs. hot. Sweet vs. nasty. Stefan vs. Damon. I’m totally on Team Stefan, if only for those adorable, shadowy little crinkles at the corners of his lips. PopWatchers, who do you choose? Vote in the poll below and sound off in the comments section, too!

