Paul McCartney to document Citi Field shows with 'Good Evening New York City'

Paul McCartney was having a pretty cool 2009 even before the latest wave of Beatlemania kicked in early this month. Perhaps you recall his three-night stand at NYC’s newly built Citi Field this summer, echoing the Beatles’ historic 1965 gig at the demolished Shea Stadium next door? I know I do — I was there for the first show on July 17 (pictured), easily one of the most fun concerts I’ve seen in the past few years.

Whether you attended one of those dates or just wished you could, you’ll have a chance to re-live them when McCartney releases Good Evening New York City through Starbucks’ Hear Music on Nov. 17. The live album, culled from footage of all three Citi Field shows, will be available both as a 2-CD/1-DVD set or a deluxe 2-CD/2-DVD package which will also include McCartney’s July 15 outdoor performance for The Late Show. The compilers had plenty of material to work with: Those Citi Field shows were marathons, drawing heavily on McCartney’s Beatles years for set lists that stretched to nearly three hours each night. Though I haven’t heard or seen the finished product, I feel safe saying that if you’re a Macca fan, you might want to pick one of these up with your pre-Thanksgiving latte.