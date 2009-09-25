Books: New in paperback
''American Buffalo,'' ''State by State,'' and ''You Can Adopt'' have been given the softcover treatment
American Buffalo (Memoir)
Steven Rinella
As Rinella shows, the story of our country is inextricably intertwined with the story of this magnificent animal.
Beat the Reaper (Mystery)
Josh Bazell
A medical thriller written in the blunt, brutal prose of a pulp mystery — with a touch of The Sopranos thrown in.
State by State (Anthology)
Edited by Matt Weiland and Sean Wilsey
Our nation captured in essays by 50 writers — Jonathan Franzen on New York, Dave Eggers on Illinois, and so on.
You Can Adopt (Nonfiction)
Susan Caughman and Isolde Motley
A fact-packed guide filled with advice from pediatricians, lawyers, psychologists, and social workers.
