Books: New in paperback

''American Buffalo,'' ''State by State,'' and ''You Can Adopt'' have been given the softcover treatment
By EW Staff Updated April 14, 2022 at 06:37 PM EDT
American Buffalo (Memoir)

Steven Rinella

As Rinella shows, the story of our country is inextricably intertwined with the story of this magnificent animal.

Beat the Reaper (Mystery)

Josh Bazell

A medical thriller written in the blunt, brutal prose of a pulp mystery — with a touch of The Sopranos thrown in.

State by State (Anthology)

Edited by Matt Weiland and Sean Wilsey

Our nation captured in essays by 50 writers — Jonathan Franzen on New York, Dave Eggers on Illinois, and so on.

You Can Adopt (Nonfiction)

Susan Caughman and Isolde Motley

A fact-packed guide filled with advice from pediatricians, lawyers, psychologists, and social workers.

