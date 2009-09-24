The Barbie movie: Plastic fantastic or dollpocalypse now?

Now that boys and their toys (G.I. Joe, Transformers, et al) have essentially turned the cineplex into a giant sandbox, isn’t it time to let the girls play? Never fear, ladies; your time is near: Universal just signed a deal with Mattel to make a live-action movie starring the biggest—in sales, not waist size—of all girl toys: Barbie.

None of the project’s details have been worked out yet, but we’re already a little skeptical. Isn’t the whole point of Barbie that she’s got a personality as blank as her expression? That works fine for a doll, but 90 minutes of pretty hair and pool parties does not a movie make. (Or does it?)

We also want to hear your plot ideas for the movie: Should Barbie get evicted from her Malibu dreampad and have to move in with her bratty lil sis Skipper in the big city? Or maybe they go for comedy and make Barbie a distaff Don Quixote who sails through life thinking everything is as perfect as her smile (à la the post-modern masterpiece known as The Brady Bunch Movie)? Go ahead and leave your best (short!) pitches in the comments below!