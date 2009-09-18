Michael Cera comedy 'Youth in Revolt' pushed to January 2010

The Weinstein Company has pushed the long-delayed Michael Cera comedy, Youth in Revolt, to January 15, 2010. The movie, in which Cera plays a lovelorn teenager who imagines a ladies-man alter ego for himself, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to positive reviews this month, after having been shuffled around the release schedule for some time now. “This is in no way a slight to the film,” says Liz Biber, EVP of Publicity for The Weinstein Co. and Dimension Films. “It screened fabulously in Toronto and now we want to give the film more time to build word of mouth and maybe even hit a few more festivals. The movie will be an excellent piece of counterprogramming against the heavier Academy fare in January.”