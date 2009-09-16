type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R runtime 87 minutes Wide Release Date 04/10/09 performer Anna Faris, Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña director Jody Hill distributor Warner Bros. author Jody Hill genre Comedy

We gave it an A-

Anyone expecting a giddy Seth Rogen comedy à la Knocked Up might want to think twice. The actor’s sad, delusional mall cop in Observe and Report is more Travis Bickle than Paul Blart — a bipolar sociopath who Tasers first and asks questions later. Problem is, it’s not funny, just kind of dark and depressing. Fortunately, Anna Faris pops up now and ? then as a delirious ditz. No EXTRAS. C+

