Observe and Report

placeholder
Chris Nashawaty
September 16, 2009 at 04:00 AM EDT

Observe and Report

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
R
runtime
87 minutes
Wide Release Date
04/10/09
performer
Anna Faris, Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña
director
Jody Hill
distributor
Warner Bros.
author
Jody Hill
genre
Comedy
We gave it an A-

Anyone expecting a giddy Seth Rogen comedy à la Knocked Up might want to think twice. The actor’s sad, delusional mall cop in Observe and Report is more Travis Bickle than Paul Blart — a bipolar sociopath who Tasers first and asks questions later. Problem is, it’s not funny, just kind of dark and depressing. Fortunately, Anna Faris pops up now and ? then as a delirious ditz. No EXTRAS. C+

See all of this week’s reviews

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now