Observe and Report
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- R
- runtime
- 87 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 04/10/09
- performer
- Anna Faris, Seth Rogen, Ray Liotta, Michael Peña
- director
- Jody Hill
- distributor
- Warner Bros.
- author
- Jody Hill
- genre
- Comedy
We gave it an A-
Anyone expecting a giddy Seth Rogen comedy à la Knocked Up might want to think twice. The actor’s sad, delusional mall cop in Observe and Report is more Travis Bickle than Paul Blart — a bipolar sociopath who Tasers first and asks questions later. Problem is, it’s not funny, just kind of dark and depressing. Fortunately, Anna Faris pops up now and ? then as a delirious ditz. No EXTRAS. C+
