'True Blood' poll: Team Eric, Team Bill, or Team Sam?

SPOILER ALERT! If you haven’t watched last night’s True Blood season finale, stop reading now. We’re wondering if the episode tested any loyalties…Eric (Alexander Skarsgard) told the Queen he’d “take care of” Bill personally, presumably never phoned Sam’s cell with any advice on how to kill Maryann or returned to Bon Temps (even though he should have sensed Sookie’s desperation), and royally sucked at Yahtzee — not his finest hour, unless you’re over Bill. Bill (Stephen Moyer) stayed true to his promise to heal Sam after his attempted sacrifice (so Sam could destroy Maryann), which is commendable, but the timing of his proposal to Sookie was a bit suspect: Does he view her as a possession to be kept away from Eric? Sam (Sam Trammell) was willing to die for Sookie and Bon Temps, and even though Sookie’s feelings for him aren’t as passionate, at least there’s no question of how much they are based on his lust-inducing blood. So…