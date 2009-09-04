'Autotune the News': Now with real T-Pain!

When we first wrote about Auto-tune the News back in April , it was just a young Brooklyn guy and his buddies taking the topics of the day — global warming, the NCAA championships, gay marriage — and tweaking them with gloriously absurd T-Pain -style vocoder treatments.

Now — hark! — the real T-Pain has deigned to appear as a special correspondent on the eighth installment of the series, and it is, if we do say so, a fine addition to the Pain humor pantheon (a pantheon that mostly consists of “I’m on a Boat,” but whatever):