'Autotune the News': Now with real T-Pain!

By Leah Greenblatt
Updated August 03, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT
Advertisement

When we first wrote about Auto-tune the News back in April, it was just a young Brooklyn guy and his buddies taking the topics of the day — global warming, the NCAA championships, gay marriage — and tweaking them with gloriously absurd T-Pain-style vocoder treatments.

Now — hark! — the real T-Pain has deigned to appear as a special correspondent on the eighth installment of the series, and it is, if we do say so, a fine addition to the Pain humor pantheon (a pantheon that mostly consists of “I’m on a Boat,” but whatever):

More from EW’s Music Mix:

The Beatles: And their best song is…

Jimmy Page and Jack White talk about ‘It Might Get Loud,’ their new documentary with the Edge

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke announces ‘FeelingPulledApartbyHorses’ single

The Swell Season release new single

New Basement Jaxx ft. Sam Sparro video, ‘Feelings Gone’: Watch it here

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com