Quentin Tarantino: An awesome movie critic?

Regardless of your opinion of Inglourious Basterds, there’s no denying Quentin Tarantino’s cinematic knowledge. Watching one of his movies is akin to taking a class on genre history, with Quentin as the ultimate professor. Furthermore, the filmmaker clearly loves talking about movies just as much as making them. Case in point: Sky Movies Indie, a British TV channel, recently let Tarantino “take over” their programming for a weekend. Tarantino selected six movies that he admired and filmed 10-minute introductions for each. Watching these “mini-reviews” is a blast. You get both sides of Tarantino’s personality — snobbish film connoisseur and impressionable fanboy — filtered through his astute observations and undying enthusiasm.

Below is Tarantino’s video commentary on There Will Be Blood, and after the jump are his intros for Taxi Driver, Sunshine, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, and his own Death Proof (he also filmed a segment on Gus Van Sant’s 1998 Pscyho remake, but sadly, I couldn’t find it online). PopWatchers, should Tarantino host more intros like these? And would you ever sign up for a film class taught by the director?

