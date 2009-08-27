'Office' scoop: Jim and Pam wedding spoiler!

The Office type TV Show network NBC genre Sitcom Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Wanna crash Jim and Pam’s wedding/honeymoon? Get thee to Niagara Falls now.

A dedicated Aushole just tipped me off that The Office is shooting scenes with Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski on location at Niagara Falls right this second. “My two best friends were there and spotted Jim and Pam underneath a sign saying something along the lines of, ‘Everyone falls in love at the Falls,’ reports my spy. “There’s a small crew with them. They filmed today and continue on Monday.”

I haven’t been able to confirm any of this NBC, but it makes sense in light of the following spoiler Office producer/co-star Mindy Kaling tweeted yesterday: “Sitting in airport going to a mysterious location to shoot something exciting.” That tease came six days after photos surfaced of Fischer and Krasinski shooting wedding scenes at a church in Van Nuys, Calif.

Bottom line: Mystery solved!

Attention any/all Niagara-based Ausholes: If you get a good shot of the newlyweds going over the Falls in a barrel, email it to me ASAP via ausielloscoop@ew.com!

