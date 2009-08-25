Music tastes reveal, uh, tastes, says science

A new study from the University of Cambridge has proved High Fidelity right: “What really matters is what you like, not what you are like,” says the study. I mean the movie. The study says “many of us use musical taste both as a means of expressing our own identity, and to form and refine our opinions about other people.” According to the study’s lead researcher, “Even though our assumptions may not be accurate, we get a very strong impression about someone when we ask them what music they like.” Thanks, science! A lifetime of making smalltalk and hitting on indie dudes has taught basically the same thing: Letting someone play DJ on your iPod is a weirdly revealing process.

I’m going to go out on a limb here (not really) and say the same kinds of assumptions probably hold true for TV shows: Seeing the contents of someone’s TiVo is akin to seeing the contents of their medicine cabinet. When I see a week’s worth of Jeopardy!s saved up on someone’s DVR, I know we’re going to be pals. A season pass for, I don’t know, Brooke Knows Best probably means we’re not destined for love.

Okay, PopWatchers, I know you’ve made snap judgments based on music taste: Are you usually on the money, or are you a lousy iPod psychic?