Morton, West, Walker cast in 'John Carter of Mars'

Samantha Morton, Dominic West, and Polly Walker have all been cast in the upcoming film adaptation of John Carter of Mars, based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ series of novels. They join the previously cast Taylor Kitsch, who’s playing the titular Carter, a Civil War veteran who is transported to Mars, and Willem Dafoe, who will play Carter’s Martian ally Tars Tarkas. Morton will play Dafoe’s daughter, West will play “Sab Than, prince of the Zodangans who believes he is entitled to rule Mars,” and Walker is set to play “Sarkoja, a merciless, tyrannical Thark,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. John Carter of Mars marks director Andrew Stanton’s first live-action feature.