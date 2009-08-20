'Ugly Betty' scoop: Kristen Johnston in, Paula Abdul out!

Ugly Betty type TV Show network ABC

Take note, American Idol: This is how you replace Paula Abdul.

Ugly Betty has tapped 3rd Rock Emmy winner Kristen Johnston to replace Abdul in the now-recurring role of Helen, Mode’s newest office temp and Amanda’s elder doppelganger. Abdul had been in negotiations to play the part, but last week the deal came undone — in part, I hear, due to the ex-Idol judge’s insane list of demands. (Two words: Private. Jet.)

“I’ve always considered myself a poor man’s Paula Abdul,” Johnston says with a laugh. She describes her Betty character as “Amanda in 10 years. She’s still trying to get into the right clubs, wearing tight dresses… tragic. I think [Helen] sees herself as Samantha from Sex and the City. Except, of course, she’s a temp.”

Johnston will first appear in the second half of Betty‘s two-hour premiere on Oct. 9.

Thoughts? Did Betty trade up by hiring Johnston? (Hint: The answer is yes.) Sound off below! (Additional reporting by Tanner Stransky)

Episode Recaps Previous ''Ugly Betty'' season finale recap: Decisions By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Willy's power play By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Lessons in love By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Daniel's hot romance By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Unhappy birthday By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' finale recap: Amanda meets her dad By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'': Claire's insane trial By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Happy Fashion Week! By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Willy meets her match By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: 10 reasons to give thanks By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: The Meade family reunion By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Crashing Wilhelmina's wedding By Kate Ward

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Backstage drama By Kate Ward

''Ugly Betty'' recap: Betty gets kissed! By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'': The naked truth about Amanda By Kate Ward

''Ugly Betty'': Wilhelmina pulls Betty in By Tanner Stransky

''Ugly Betty'' returns: Cliff-hanger survivors By Tanner Stransky Next