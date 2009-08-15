'District 9' invades box office with $14.2 mil on Friday

Even though the movie was “for humans only,” District 9 had no problem dominating the box office on Friday, according to early estimates. Capitalizing on its Comic Con buzz and an ingenious viral marketing strategy, the sci-fi thriller grossed $14.2 million on its first day. Not bad for a film that reportedly cost only $30 million and was directed by an unknown 29-year-old named Neill Blomkamp. The romantic drama The Time Traveler’s Wife, with seemingly no aliens or apartheid metaphors, proved to be solid counter-programming by taking second place with $7.7 million. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra dropped a hefty 68 percent in its second week for a Friday tally of $7.2 million, indicating that only a third of the 13-year-old boys who saw the movie last weekend returned yesterday. Fourth and fifth place went to Julie & Julia and G-Force, which cooked up $3.6 million and $2.1 million, respectively.