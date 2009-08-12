'Walking Dead' and AMC: The best-idea-ever of the day

In case you’ve been living under a rock in J.D. Salinger’s yard, zombies are like the bacon of pop culture: They make everything better. Even, apparently, Jane Austen. But with apologies to Shaun of the Dead and World War Z, the best piece of zombie fiction of the past 10 years has been The Walking Dead, an ongoing comic book series written by Robert Kirkman. Following police officer Rick Grimes, who wakes up in the hospital after a zombie apocalypse, Walking Dead is a harrowing look and what humans will do to each other in the harsh face of armageddon. It is, as they say, about character.