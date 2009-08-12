'America's Next Top Model' announces cycle-13 lineup

In a first for America’s Next Top Model, the reality competition series has opened its runway to models who are 5’7″ or shorter, The CW has announced. (The industry height standard for female models is above that mark.) Here is the complete lineup for the new cycle, which premieres Sept. 9.

ASHLEY

Age: 22

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois (currently Brooklyn, New York)

Occupation: Artist

Height: 5’6”

BIANCA

Age: 21

Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina (currently Washington, D.C.)

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’7”

BRITTANY

Age: 21

Hometown: Livermore, California (currently Santa Clara, California)

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’5”

COURTNEY

Age: 22

Hometown: Plantation, Florida (currently Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Occupation: Cheer Instructor

Height: 5’4”

ERIN

Age: 18

Hometown: Kenosha, Wisconsin (currently Spring Grove, Illinois)

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’6”

JENNIFER

Age: 23

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently New York, New York)

Occupation: Model

Height: 5’5”

KARA

Age: 19

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana (currently Chicago, Illinois)

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’7”

LAURA

Age: 19

Hometown: Stanford, Kentucky

Occupation: Waitress

Height: 5’6”

LISA

Age: 19

Hometown: Queens, New York

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’5”

LULU

Age: 19

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’7”

NICOLE

Age: 18

Hometown: Louisville, Colorado

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’7”

RACHEL

Age: 18

Hometown: Woodland, California

Occupation: Customer Service

Height: 5’5”

RAE

Age: 21

Hometown: Rochester, Minnesota

Occupation: Homemaker/Mother

Height: 5’6”

SUNDAI

Age: 18

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Occupation: Student

Height: 5’3”