'America's Next Top Model' announces cycle-13 lineup

In a first for America’s Next Top Model, the reality competition series has opened its runway to models who are 5’7″ or shorter, The CW has announced. (The industry height standard for female models is above that mark.) Here is the complete lineup for the new cycle, which premieres Sept. 9.
ASHLEY
Age: 22
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois (currently Brooklyn, New York)
Occupation: Artist
Height: 5’6”
BIANCA
Age: 21
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina (currently Washington, D.C.)
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’7”
BRITTANY
Age: 21
Hometown: Livermore, California (currently Santa Clara, California)
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’5”
COURTNEY
Age: 22
Hometown: Plantation, Florida (currently Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Occupation: Cheer Instructor
Height: 5’4”
ERIN
Age: 18
Hometown: Kenosha, Wisconsin (currently Spring Grove, Illinois)
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’6”
JENNIFER
Age: 23
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (currently New York, New York)
Occupation: Model
Height: 5’5”
KARA
Age: 19
Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana (currently Chicago, Illinois)
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’7”
LAURA
Age: 19
Hometown: Stanford, Kentucky
Occupation: Waitress
Height: 5’6”
LISA
Age: 19
Hometown: Queens, New York
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’5”
LULU
Age: 19
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’7”
NICOLE
Age: 18
Hometown: Louisville, Colorado
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’7”
RACHEL
Age: 18
Hometown: Woodland, California
Occupation: Customer Service
Height: 5’5”
RAE
Age: 21
Hometown: Rochester, Minnesota
Occupation: Homemaker/Mother
Height: 5’6”
SUNDAI
Age: 18
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Occupation: Student
Height: 5’3”
Comments