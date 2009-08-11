DJ Quik and Kurupt, 'Hey Playa (Moroccan Blues)': an EW exclusive stream

You may remember old school rappers DJ Quik and Kurupt as pioneers in West Coast hip-hop and old friends, too, having worked together since the days of The Chronic with Dre and Snoop. But it wasn’t until their album June ’09 Blaqkout that the duo officially collaborated on a full-fledged album.

Below, watch EW’s exclusive premiere of the video for the track “Hey Playa (Moroccan Blues),” shot in Los Angeles and the Adelanto desert. Believe it or not, both the music and video was actually inspired by a recent trip the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern took to Morocco.

“When he [Zimmern] went to a restaurant,” says Quik. “There was a man playing music, the house musician. He had this little stringed instrument and was strumming it so in-tune with the environment — it was crazy. So I sampled it and put a beat to it and later, Andrew even liked it and let me put it in our music.”

Take a listen, Mixers, and tell us whether or not you’re feeling the latest video from the pair:

