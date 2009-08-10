Eric Lee
It Might Get Loud
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG
- runtime
- 97 minutes
- Limited Release Date
- 08/14/09
- performer
- Jimmy Page, Jack White, The Edge
- director
- Davis Guggenheim
- distributor
- Sony Pictures Classics
- genre
- Documentary
We gave it an A
Starring: Jimmy Page, The Edge, Jack White
Directed By: Davis Guggenheim
Release Date: August 21
Confirmed guitar gods Page, The Edge, and White hadn’t met prior to shooting the central jam session of this rock doc celebrating the electric guitar. ”I was worried about whether they would get along,” confesses director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth). But oh, did they ever: ”They were talking, and Jimmy realized he needed to pick up the guitar,” Guggenheim remembers. ”The first thing he played was ‘Whole Lotta Love.’ And you saw Jack and Edge turn into 13-year-old boys. There are moments when they are so enamored with each other, they forget we’re there.”
Comments