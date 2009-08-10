It Might Get Loud

Eric Lee
EW Staff
August 10, 2009 at 04:00 AM EDT

It Might Get Loud

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
97 minutes
Limited Release Date
08/14/09
performer
Jimmy Page, Jack White, The Edge
director
Davis Guggenheim
distributor
Sony Pictures Classics
genre
Documentary
We gave it an A

Starring: Jimmy Page, The Edge, Jack White
Directed By: Davis Guggenheim
Release Date: August 21

Confirmed guitar gods Page, The Edge, and White hadn’t met prior to shooting the central jam session of this rock doc celebrating the electric guitar. ”I was worried about whether they would get along,” confesses director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth). But oh, did they ever: ”They were talking, and Jimmy realized he needed to pick up the guitar,” Guggenheim remembers. ”The first thing he played was ‘Whole Lotta Love.’ And you saw Jack and Edge turn into 13-year-old boys. There are moments when they are so enamored with each other, they forget we’re there.”

