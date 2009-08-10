It Might Get Loud

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 97 minutes Limited Release Date 08/14/09 performer Jimmy Page, Jack White, The Edge director Davis Guggenheim distributor Sony Pictures Classics genre Documentary

We gave it an A

Confirmed guitar gods Page, The Edge, and White hadn’t met prior to shooting the central jam session of this rock doc celebrating the electric guitar. ”I was worried about whether they would get along,” confesses director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth). But oh, did they ever: ”They were talking, and Jimmy realized he needed to pick up the guitar,” Guggenheim remembers. ”The first thing he played was ‘Whole Lotta Love.’ And you saw Jack and Edge turn into 13-year-old boys. There are moments when they are so enamored with each other, they forget we’re there.”