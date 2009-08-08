'G.I. Joe' leads Friday box office with $22.3 million
Advertisement
Paramount’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra earned $22.3 million at the box office on Friday, setting a first-day gross record for a non-sequel in August. Runner up Julie and Julia, starring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, cooked up a healthy $6.5 million, while the Milla Jovovich thriller The Perfect Getaway landed in seventh place with $2.1 million. Among holdovers, Disney’s G-Force earned $3 million in third place, with Funny People ($2.6 million) and Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince ($2.55 million) rounding out the top five. Be sure to check back tomorrow for a full weekend box office report.
More box office news:
Comments