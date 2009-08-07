'The Green Hornet' finds its Kato in Jay Chou

Green Hornet fans, your Kato has been cast, err, recast. Taiwanese singer and actor Jay Chou will star opposite Seth Rogen as the Green Hornet’s sidekick, according to Variety. Chou, who previously appeared in Zhang Yimou’s The Curse of the Golden Flower, replaces Stephen Chow, who dropped out of the movie in July. The Green Hornet begins shooting in September under the direction of Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), and is scheduled to be released next summer.