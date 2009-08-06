New 'Barbarella' expected to be sexy but less campy
The upcoming Barbarella reboot is starting to take shape. The futuristic female mercenary character made famous by Jane Fonda in the 1968 film will be resurrected in a new film that is expected to be sexy but adventurous, and not campy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Joe Gazzam will write the new action-adventure for Legally Blonde and The Ugly Truth director Robert Luketic attached to helm for the classic film’s original producer Dino De Laurentiis and his wife Martha. A Barbarella update had been set up in 2007 at Universal with Robert Rodriguez directing from a script by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade; the new incarnation is not set up at any studio yet.
