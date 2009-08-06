Jim and Pam's 'Office' wedding: How do you see it?

SPOILER ALERT! The Office‘s Mindy Kaling revealed yesterday on her Twitter feed that she was currently writing Jim and Pam’s wedding episode with executive producer Greg Daniels, but somehow, I thought it too good to be true. In the video below, however, Kaling confirms the news to EW’s Michael Ausiello, saying it’s the season’s fourth episode, that Pam (Jenna Fischer) is about four-and-a-half months pregnant in it, and that she’s feeling some pressure knowing that fans have a very specific idea of how they would like the big day to go down. So, let’s add to it: What’s your vision for the wedding?