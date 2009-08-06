Jim and Pam's 'Office' wedding: How do you see it?
SPOILER ALERT! The Office‘s Mindy Kaling revealed yesterday on her Twitter feed that she was currently writing Jim and Pam’s wedding episode with executive producer Greg Daniels, but somehow, I thought it too good to be true. In the video below, however, Kaling confirms the news to EW’s Michael Ausiello, saying it’s the season’s fourth episode, that Pam (Jenna Fischer) is about four-and-a-half months pregnant in it, and that she’s feeling some pressure knowing that fans have a very specific idea of how they would like the big day to go down. So, let’s add to it: What’s your vision for the wedding?
Clearly, Michael (Steve Carell) has to suggest that they do a “Forever”-style dance entrance so they’ll become a YouTube sensation. I will need him to act this out before they shoot it down. Then, he surprises everyone by choreographing his own walk down the aisle anyway. Other than that, I just require that Jim (John Krasinski) flash Pam that smile that says no matter what these idiots around us do, all I see is you.
I love TV.
Your turn.
