'Funny People' takes Friday box office with $8.6 million

The dramatic comedy (or is it comedic drama?) Funny People took in a healthy $8.6 million to take the top slot at the Friday box office, keeping writer-director Judd Apatow and star Adam Sandler’s box-office reputations intact. The guinea pig kiddie flick G-Force landed at second place with $5.8 million, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince conjured $5.4 million for third, and The Ugly Truth, starring Apatow bete noir Katherine Heigl, slipped to fourth with $4.4 million. Be sure to check back tomorrow for full weekend results.