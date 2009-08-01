'Funny People' takes Friday box office with $8.6 million

By Adam B. Vary
Updated July 30, 2020 at 05:59 PM EDT
Advertisement

The dramatic comedy (or is it comedic drama?) Funny People took in a healthy $8.6 million to take the top slot at the Friday box office, keeping writer-director Judd Apatow and star Adam Sandler’s box-office reputations intact. The guinea pig kiddie flick G-Force landed at second place with $5.8 million, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince conjured $5.4 million for third, and The Ugly Truth, starring Apatow bete noir Katherine Heigl, slipped to fourth with $4.4 million. Be sure to check back tomorrow for full weekend results.

More from EW:

Box Office Preview: Funny People likely winner

Funny People: EW review

Adam Sandler on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

The Movie Critics: Owen Gleiberman and Lisa Schwarzbaum blog

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com