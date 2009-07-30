Shake Weight's sexually suggestive commercial: When did we start calling that exercise?

Here’s an unintentionally (I’m hoping) suggestive commercial for an exercise product. This “shake weight” helps tone your arms.

I mean, that’s definitely the way to get…sculpted. You might think no one does shake weights after, oh, tenth grade, especially once the, er, full-body workout is introduced, but you’d be surprised: A little weight shaking every once in a blue moon is sort of a fun throw-back. PS, if someone offers to let you try his veeeery own shake weight, make sure it’s within the context of a loving and respectful relationship.