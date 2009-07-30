Black Eyed Peas set Billboard chart record

type Movie Current Status In Season

Billboard magazine is reporting the hip-hop/pop group Black Eyed Peas scored a record this week for the longest successive No. 1 chart run by a duo or group in the history of the music magazine’s Hot 100. “I Gotta Feeling” –the latest track from the band’s best-selling album The E.N.D. (The Energy Never Dies)— is now in its fifth consecutive week atop the Billboard charts. The Peas’ last single, “Boom Boom Pow,” stayed in the top spot for 12 weeks.