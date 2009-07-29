'The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose': We live-blogged it!

Update: What a show! If you missed it, scroll down and push Play for running commentary by Michael Slezak and Mandi Bierly. (Warning, West Coasters: Spoilers abound!) And don’t forget to tell us what you thought in the Comments section. Also, check out Kristen Baldwin’s recap of the final episode , and don’t miss Bachelorette host Chris Harrison’s final blog of the season !

SPOILER ALERT! Because some of us just aren’t ready to let go of that epic post-date volcano explosion and the best Bachelorette quote of all time — “Ed better not f—ing disappoint me” — we will be live-blogging tonight’s After the Rose special (ABC, 10 p.m. ET) right here. Please join Michael Slezak (writer/co-executive producer of The Doll Bachelorette and official member of Team Ed) and I (translator of Brad Womack’s psychobabble and last-minute convert to Teams Reid and Kiptyn) for an hour of awkward silences and host Chris Harrison earning his paycheck. (Look for Harrison’s final blog of this Bachelorette season on Wednesday morning; in the meantime, read Kristen Baldwin’s equally engrossing finale recap). The “journey” is not over, Bachelorette fans. We’ll see you tonight!