'Family Guy' and its abortion episode: Should Fox air it?

So according to Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, Fox isn’t likely to air a new episode about abortion to which 20th Century Fox initially gave a green light. Why? Quoth MacFarlane this weekend at Comic-Con, “20th Century Fox…allowed us to produce this episode and then said, ‘You know what? We’re scared to f—ing death of this.'”

I say, let’s all write to Fox and petition them to air this episode. I have no idea of its content. (No details about the episode have been released.) I have no idea whether I would be outraged, exhilarated, amused, or baffled by what MacFarlane and the Griffin family would do with this highly charged subject.

But I do know that you can never predict what side of any argument the Emmy-nominated Family Guy will come down on. I may not laugh at a lot of its jokes, but I would completely support the show’s right to say whatever it wanted. It’s not as though MacFarlane and his writers don’t know how to work within network standards. Why should we wait until the episode is tucked away inside a future DVD collection?

What do you think?