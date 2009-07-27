Brandi Shearer, 'Losers and Freaks': An exclusive Music Mix stream

A while back, we gave you an exclusive stream from singer-songwriter Brandi Shearer‘s 2007 album Close to Dark (you may also have heard her music on shows like Dexter, if you are fancy and have premium cable).

Now, the soulful chanteuse has another full-length, Love Don’t Make You Juliet, due September 1. Listen to the lead song “Losers and Freaks” exclusively on the Music Mix, below:

Says Shearer of her inspiration behind the track: “I wrote this song a couple years ago when my own country was actively labeling its own citizens as dissenters, terrorist sympathizers, perverts, security risks, eco-nerds, whiners and fools. I thought, ‘Wow, there seems to be quite a lot of us all of a sudden. What would happen if we all got together and did something about it?'”

What do you think, Music Mixers — are you feeling this “Freak” show?

