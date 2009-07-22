'Tudors' exclusive: Joely Richardson crowned Queen
I’m hearing Nip/Tuck’s Joely Richardson has
scored one of the hottest TV roles out there right now: Katherine Parr on
Showtime’s The Tudors.
Although unconfirmed by Showtime, a well-placed source tells me that Richardson will play Henry’s (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) last wife during Tudors’ fourth
and final season, which is slated to debut in Spring 2010.
Production on Nip/Tuck‘s final season wrapped last month, freeing Richardson up to take the gig.
A number of high profile actresses have circled the
plum part, including ****** **i*** and (as I previously reported) The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson.
