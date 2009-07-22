'Nightmare on Elm Street' remake: A peek at Jackie Earle Haley's Freddy Krueger

Once you get past whether we actually NEED a Nightmare on Elm Street remake courtesy of Michael Bay’s horror remake factory Platinum Dunes, this first-look at Jackie Earle Haley’s Freddy Krueger, posted on MySpace today, is somewhat encouraging — and yes, nightmarish. I can’t wait to actually see how they do up Jackie Earle’s face, but I’m happy that the sneak peek is shrouded in shadows. Even if it makes for a less-exciting first-look, it’s way better if our first glance at his scowling, burnt mug is on the big screen, hopefully after a good half the movie rolls by. Tension is a good thing in horror — as is release. (Still, there’s something about those slouched shoulders that kinda puts Jackie Earle’s stamp on the character, even from a mere silhouette.)