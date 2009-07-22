'Nightmare on Elm Street' remake: A peek at Jackie Earle Haley's Freddy Krueger
Once you get past whether we actually NEED a Nightmare on Elm Street remake courtesy of Michael Bay’s horror remake factory Platinum Dunes, this first-look at Jackie Earle Haley’s Freddy Krueger, posted on MySpace today, is somewhat encouraging — and yes, nightmarish. I can’t wait to actually see how they do up Jackie Earle’s face, but I’m happy that the sneak peek is shrouded in shadows. Even if it makes for a less-exciting first-look, it’s way better if our first glance at his scowling, burnt mug is on the big screen, hopefully after a good half the movie rolls by. Tension is a good thing in horror — as is release. (Still, there’s something about those slouched shoulders that kinda puts Jackie Earle’s stamp on the character, even from a mere silhouette.)
Of course, Freddy’s sweater and hat are the same, and the blades-on-a-chalkboard thing is straight from the original movie as well, which, while scary and ominous, again begs the question, “Do we actually NEED another Nightmare on Elm Street?” Maybe not. But if my worst fear after this first-look is redundancy, it would appear that Michael Bay and Co. could actually be onto something after all.
Whaddya think, PopWatch Nation? This Nightmare reboot shaping up nicely from what you’ve seen? You psyched or just let down that they’re revisiting a 25-year-old horror classic?
addCredit(“Sam Bayer”)
