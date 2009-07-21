New Beastie Boys featuring Nas, 'Too Many Rappers': Hear it here

type Music Current Status In Season

It came as a shock to learn yesterday that Adam “MCA” Yauch of the Beastie Boys has cancer in his left salivary gland, forcing the trio to nix a summer tour and push back the release of their next album, Hot Sauce Committee Part 1. A reassuring statement from Yauch’s publicists said the cancer is “very treatable” — Yauch even drolly referred to his diagnosis as “a pain in the neck,” get it? Anyway, here’s hoping for a full and speedy recovery. We’re pulling for ya at the Music Mix, MCA.

Meanwhile, this news is no reason to stop being excited about that upcoming shipment of Hot Sauce, whenever it may end up arriving. New Beasties tune “Too Many Rappers,” a collaboration with Nas, hit the Web over the weekend, much to the delight of New York golden age hip-hop heads like yours truly. It’s an unapologetic throwback, all chop-shop beats and “on and on, to the crack of dawn” rhymes. This thing could have been recorded in, like, 1986, and I love it. Check out “Too Many Rappers” below (some NSFW language), and let us know how it sounds to your ears.

More from EW’s Music Mix:

Dirty Projectors at Brooklyn Pool Party: A live report

New Coldplay video for “Strawberry Swing”: Watch it here!

Monsters of Folk: Hear their first single!

New Moon soundtrack: Will Thom Yorke and Kings of Leon contribute? And who else should?

Summer ‘09 playlist: Refresh!