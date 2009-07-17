Is 'G.I. Joe' really that bad? Early reviews say maybe not...

When a headline that reads “Not As Bad As You Think” starts counting as good news, then you know things have gotten low. That’s what Cinemablend.com wrote yesterday regarding G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra, a movie that’s had its share of bad press including erroneous news reports (debunked by EW) that costar Sienna Miller had to wear fake boobs in the movie. Cinemablend points out that, bad buzz aside, some early Internet reviews, particularly from Ain’t It Cool News, suggest that the movie might be all right after all. What do you think PopWatchers? Are you going to see G.I. Joe? Has the backlash to the backlash begun?