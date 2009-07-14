'Scrubs' exclusive: Eliza Coupe upgraded to regular

Scrubs type TV Show network NBC genre Medical

Congratulations are in order to Eliza Coupe: Scrubs has officially promoted the actress to a series regular.

Scrubs boss Bill Lawrence recently hinted that Coupe’s hilariously insensitive intern, Denise (a.k.a. “Jo”), would play an integral part in next season’s med school reboot. “I really like Eliza,” he told me last month. “I think she’s a really interesting actress and we didn’t give her a full character [last season]. I think she’s hyper-talented.”

No argument here.

Coupe joins a refreshed ensemble that will include three or four new regulars in addition to returning vets Donald Faison and John C. McGinley. Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes and Ken Jenkins are expected to make guest appearances.

Reaction to Coupe’s promotion? Share in the comments!

More TV Scoop:

Gossip Girl‘s taboo romance

Is Smallville about to get, ahem, Super?