Zooey Deschanel on She & Him's Smiths cover and new album

In this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly actress and singer and Zooey Deschanel guides us through the choicer cuts fromthe soundtrack of her new romantic comedy (500) Days Of Summer. One song therewasn’t space to feature? A cover of the Smiths’ “Please, Please, Please LetMe Get What I Want” by She & Him, Deschanel’s band withsinger-songwriter M. Ward. After the break, Deschanel talks about how the duocame to tackle the song and how things are progressing with their follow-up to lastyear’s debut album Volume One.
Entertainment Weekly: How did She & Him come to cover the track for the soundtrack?
Zooey Deschanel: They asked me. We had the choice of a number of different songs, and we chose that Smiths song. I appreciate a songwriter like Morrissey with so much restraint.
So, when you do a film, you’re not like, “Hey, I’m in a band, we could do a song!”
No way. I don’t know how to explain how, probably to my detriment, unselfpromoting I am. I used to have a cabaret act and I didn’t even like to tell me people about that. I really hate selling myself.
You are very much in the wrong business.
Probably.
At what stage is the new She & Him album?
We’ve done a lot of it. I don’t like to say too much. But we have been working on it and it’s advanced.
Do you know when it will be coming out?
I don’t. We have to figure that out.
Is it going to be called Volume 2?
I’m not sure. [laughs]
Are there going to be any special guests on it?
I don’t think so, no. It’s the She & Him family.
You appeared in the classic rock-suffused Almost Famous and also played in a band in Yes Man. Are you drawn to films that feature a lot of music?
Music’s really important to me, so I think that I relate to people who have the same feelings about music. Music is a language that not everyone speaks and it always surprises me when people aren’t musical. I watch a ton of movies but I listen to music all of the time. So talking to somebody who doesn’t listen to music all the time, or who just listens to the radio or listens to whatever they read is good—it’s unfathomable to me that you wouldn’t have your own opinions on music.
