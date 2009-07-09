Zooey Deschanel on She & Him's Smiths cover and new album

In this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly actress and singer and Zooey Deschanel guides us through the choicer cuts fromthe soundtrack of her new romantic comedy (500) Days Of Summer. One song therewasn’t space to feature? A cover of the Smiths’ “Please, Please, Please LetMe Get What I Want” by She & Him, Deschanel’s band withsinger-songwriter M. Ward. After the break, Deschanel talks about how the duocame to tackle the song and how things are progressing with their follow-up to lastyear’s debut album Volume One.

Entertainment Weekly: How did She & Him come to cover the track for the soundtrack?

Zooey Deschanel: They asked me. We had the choice of a number of different songs, and we chose that Smiths song. I appreciate a songwriter like Morrissey with so much restraint.

So, when you do a film, you’re not like, “Hey, I’m in a band, we could do a song!”

No way. I don’t know how to explain how, probably to my detriment, unselfpromoting I am. I used to have a cabaret act and I didn’t even like to tell me people about that. I really hate selling myself.

You are very much in the wrong business.

Probably.

At what stage is the new She & Him album?

We’ve done a lot of it. I don’t like to say too much. But we have been working on it and it’s advanced.

Do you know when it will be coming out?

I don’t. We have to figure that out.

Is it going to be called Volume 2?

I’m not sure. [laughs]

Are there going to be any special guests on it?

I don’t think so, no. It’s the She & Him family.