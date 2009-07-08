Holy crap! Just when you think you’ve seen every new twist on the tired zombie genre, along comes this crazy Spanish import to goose things up again. Manuela Velasco is an ambitious TV? reporter riding along with a crew of firefighters who land smack-dab in the middle of a gory, gooey outbreak turning folks into neck-munching, bloodthirsty maniacs. Shot in shaky handheld style, [REC] is a bit like George A. Romero’s Diary of the Dead, but, you know, actually scary. The only EXTRA is a so-so making-of doc. A?