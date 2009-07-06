'Transformers 2' breaks tie with 'Ice Age 3' to win three-day weekend
According to final numbers from Hollywood.com Box Office, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen grossed $42.4 million for the three-day July 4 weekend, taking the top spot for the three-day weekend over Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, which grossed $41.6 million. Earlier box office estimates had the films tied for number one.
