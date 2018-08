This “Ode to the Indie” from The Rotten Tomatoes Show folks is supposed to poke fun of indie romances. But it only makes me love them more. It’s practically an indie rendition of The Sound of Music‘s “My Favorite Things.” My favorite things? Sad Bill Murray. Hand-drawn fonts. And Zooey Deschanel.

Oh. And headbands.

Kudos to Ellen and Brett, but I look forward to The Shins cover version.

What are some of your favorite indie-film staples?