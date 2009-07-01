Michael Jackson's will filed in court

Lawyers have filed a will for Michael Jackson in court. The document, which was created in 2002, names Jackson’s mother, Katherine, as guardian of the performer’s three children. (Interestingly, it also stipulates that should Katherine Jackson be deceased, Diana Ross would be nominated as guardian.) “I have intentionally omitted to provide for my former wife, Deborah Rowe Jackson,” Jackson’s will also says. The court system will ultimately decide who will be granted custody of Jackson’s children.