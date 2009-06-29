Exclusive: 'Desperate Housewives' recruits 'Sopranos' vet Drea de Matteo
Afraid Desperate Housewives would lose its edge without Nicolette Sheridan’s Edie around? You can fuhgettaboutit.
Emmy-winning Sopranos heroine Drea de Matteo is joining the cast as Wisteria Lane’s newest vixenish housewife, sources confirm to me exclusively.
De Matteo, who will be a series regular, will play the matriarch of a new Italian family. Casting is underway for her landscape designer husband and their tightly wound son.
Thoughts? IMHO, this is the second coolest piece of casting of the 2009-10 season (behind Katee Sackhoff joining 24, natch). Agree?
