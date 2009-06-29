Exclusive: 'Desperate Housewives' recruits 'Sopranos' vet Drea de Matteo

Desperate Housewives type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Afraid Desperate Housewives would lose its edge without Nicolette Sheridan’s Edie around? You can fuhgettaboutit.

Emmy-winning Sopranos heroine Drea de Matteo is joining the cast as Wisteria Lane’s newest vixenish housewife, sources confirm to me exclusively.

De Matteo, who will be a series regular, will play the matriarch of a new Italian family. Casting is underway for her landscape designer husband and their tightly wound son.

Thoughts? IMHO, this is the second coolest piece of casting of the 2009-10 season (behind Katee Sackhoff joining 24, natch). Agree?