'90210' exclusive: 'Days' hunk Trevor Donovan cast as model citizen

No disrespect to Dustin Milligan, but, um, er… Ethan who?

90210 has tapped Abercrombie & Fitch model-turned-soap star Trevor Donovan to fill the show’s “golden boy” vacancy, sources confirm to me exclusively.

The genetically blessed Donovan, who channeled Days of Our Lives bad boy Jeremy Horton for four months in 2007, will play Teddy, West Beverly’s own version of JFK Jr. Gorgeous, smart, athletic, charming, and naturally confident, Teddy has the unique ability to make any girl feel like she’s the most beautiful person in the room. And any guy like he’s a cross between Shrek and Jiminy Glick.

Donovan, whose 90210 gig is described as heavily recurring, will debut early on in the show’s upcoming second season.

