Michael Jackson: Francis Ford Coppola remembers the pop star as 'innocent, eager and joyful'

Francis Ford Coppola — who directed Captain Eo, a 3-D fantasy film starring Michael Jackson that was shown at Disney theme parks — issued this statement to EW.com about the pop star: “I knew him slightly, mainly during the time I worked on Captain Eo. Every Friday, I’d buy him a present — something small and fun — and he’d be very excited about what it was. He was very sweet, but also very deliberate. He loved to learn and during rehearsal he had fun learning how to properly salute and do an about face. He got a kick out of being military. He reminded me of a kid — innocent, eager and joyful.” Jackson died on Thursday at the age of 50.