Joe Jackson issues statement to fans on behalf of family

The Jackson family issued a statement to fans of the late Michael Jackson, via the singer’s father, Joe Jackson. According to People.com, the statement, issued today, reads:

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives we find it hard to find thewords appropriate to this sudden tragedy we all had to encounter. Ourbeloved son, brother and father of three children has gone sounexpectedly, in such a tragic way and much too soon. It leaves us, hisfamily, speechless and devastated to a point, where communication withthe outside world seems almost impossible at times.

Wemiss Michael endlessly, our pain cannot be described in words. ButMichael would not want us to give up now. So we want to thank all ofhis faithful supporters and loyal fans worldwide, you – who Michaelloved so much. Please do not despair, because Michael will continue tolive on in each and every one of you. Continue to spread his message,because that is what he would want you to do. Carry on, so his legacywill live forever.”