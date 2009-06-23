'Jon & Kate Plus Eight' divorce episode posts record ratings

By Lynette Rice
Updated July 30, 2020 at 02:17 PM EDT
Monday night’s massively hyped episode of Jon & Kate Plus Eight in which the Gosselins announced their plans to divorce — attracted a whopping 10.6 million viewers, the largest audience ever for the TLC show. The special one-hour episode also achieved record ratings among women 18-49 (4.6 million) and persons 18-49 (6.5 million). It also exceeded the show’s season debut on Memorial Day, which lured 9.8 million watchers. Jon & Kate is in its fifth season.

After a retrospective of the Gosselins’ 10 years of marriage airs on June 29, the show will go on hiatus until Aug. 3 to give the family “some time off to regroup,” says a TLC spokeswoman, who added that a “modified” schedule will be in place to support the family’s transition. The cable network ordered a total of 40 episodes this season.

