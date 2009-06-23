'Jon & Kate Plus Eight' divorce episode posts record ratings

Monday night’s massively hyped episode of Jon & Kate Plus Eight — in which the Gosselins announced their plans to divorce — attracted a whopping 10.6 million viewers, the largest audience ever for the TLC show. The special one-hour episode also achieved record ratings among women 18-49 (4.6 million) and persons 18-49 (6.5 million). It also exceeded the show’s season debut on Memorial Day, which lured 9.8 million watchers. Jon & Kate is in its fifth season.