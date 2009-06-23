Elsewhere on EW.com...
Check out the 20 stars of our TV Must List.
We’re counting down the 100 greatest summer songs: here are 75-51.
Hills star Audrina Patridge‘s reality show is headed to MTV.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck to Kate Gosselin: ‘Get a job!’ Yeowch. They’re giving the Bruce Springsteen vs. Ticketmaster squabble a run for its money.
Speaking of Kate, Jon & Kate Plus Eight is going on hiatus.
Clark Collis says “Wilco (The Album) mostly idles in neutral,”and Ken Tucker goes “a whole paragraph without saying that Ray has a gigantic penis” in his review of Hung. A whole paragraph!
Eve will be joining the cast of Glee for a two-episode stint.
Rihanna‘s attorney discusses yesterday’s ruling, and tells EW that “Rihanna feels it’s a fair and just resolution to the case.”
