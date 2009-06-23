Elsewhere on EW.com...

By EW Staff
Updated July 29, 2020 at 05:02 PM EDT
Check out the 20 stars of our TV Must List.

We’re counting down the 100 greatest summer songs: here are 75-51.

Hills star Audrina Patridge‘s reality show is headed to MTV.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck to Kate Gosselin: ‘Get a job!’ Yeowch. They’re giving the Bruce Springsteen vs. Ticketmaster squabble a run for its money.

Speaking of Kate, Jon & Kate Plus Eight is going on hiatus.

Clark Collis says Wilco (The Album) mostly idles in neutral,”and Ken Tucker goes “a whole paragraph without saying that Ray has a gigantic penis” in his review of Hung. A whole paragraph!

Eve will be joining the cast of Glee for a two-episode stint.

Rihanna‘s attorney discusses yesterday’s ruling, and tells EW that “Rihanna feels it’s a fair and just resolution to the case.”

