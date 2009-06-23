Beastie Boys ready 'Hot Sauce Committee Part 1,' more reissues

Four months ago, Adam Yauch told EW that Beastie Boys were working on “a pretty weird record.” One month ago, they announced the name of the album : Hot Sauce Committee. And today, they’ve added an intriguing flourish to the end of the title — it’s now Hot Sauce Committee Part 1, don’t you forget it — and revealed a September 15 release date as well as a tracklist including guest spots from Nas and Santigold. Sweet! Or perhaps I should say spicy!

Beastie Boys haven’t blessed us with an album since 2007’s instrumental The Mix-Up (which I found much more fun than EW’s reviewer at the time), and you have to go back to 2005’s To the 5 Boroughs for their last album with actual vocals. And Hot Sauce is only one of several cool projects the trio has coming up soon: 1994’s Ill Communication gets the deluxe reissue treatment July 14, and 1998’s Hello Nasty joins it on August 25. (Tricked-out editions of 1989’s Paul’s Boutique and 1992’s Check Your Head already arrived this January and April.) Looks like 2009 is going to be a banner year indeed for Beasties fans. Click through to the jump for the full Hot Sauce tracklist, then pipe up: How hungry are you for new Beastie treats?