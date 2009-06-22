Jeff Garlin talks about his upcoming Jennifer Aniston movie

He may have once told EW that “nobody wants to see me make out on screen with Jennifer Aniston,” but Jeff Garlin is doing the next best thing: costarring in her next film. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star just signed on to play a gruff bail bondsman helping to track down Aniston’s character in the upcoming comedy Bounty Hunter, now shooting in New York City.

Garlin tells EW that he jumped at the role mainly because of the guy playing his fellow bounty-hunter best friend (and Aniston’s ex): “It’s with Gerard Butler — need I say more? He’s the coolest, he’s the best. And they paid me what I wanted.”