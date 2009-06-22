Mikhail Gorbachev's 'romantic ballads' raise big bucks for charity

How much would you pay for a single CD of “romantic ballads” sung in Russian by former Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev ? Maybe, say, a hundred and fifty thousand dollars and change? Wait — before you answer, I should mention that funds from this hypothetical transaction would go to the charitable Raisa Gorbachev Foundation , which fights childhood cancer in honor of the onetime leader’s late wife.

It was no doubt with those very noble motives in mind that an anonymous donor paid $164,940 for Gorbachev’s Songs for Raisa at an auction in London this week. That is a lot of money to pay for an album recorded by a guy who is not generally known as a singer! But hey, having listened to one track that’s online, I can say that Gorby’s voice is actually not terrible. (Artists who use Auto-Tune to cover for your own vocal failings, take note: If Mikhail Gorbachev can sing in his real voice, so can you.) And the cause is obviously a good one. Sounds like this altogether random bit of news was a win-win situation for everyone involved. So: Any other former foreign dignitaries you’d like to hear sing for charity? Name your price, below!